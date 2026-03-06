New scholarship offer from Colorado is a big one for talented '28 Jamar Howard

Clovis West (Calif.) sophomore quarterback Jamar Howard is among the top signal callers in the ’28 class and landed another big offer earlier today.

Howard is an exciting young quarterback and was one of our top performers at the recent Elite 11 QB Camp in Los Angeles. Here was our post camp evaluation of him;

“There were several notable sophomore performances, but in terms of arm strength and release, Howard was the guy for us. He has a whip for a release and one of the quickest triggers in the camp. He probably had the strongest arm among the underclassmen as well and doesn’t need a big windup to get the ball out. His accuracy wasn’t as consistent as a few of the other quarterbacks ahead of him but there’s a lot to like here. “

Howard will be a four-year starter at Clovis West and has thrown for over 2,000 yards the last two seasons. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,251 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for another 182 yards and five more scores.

Howard is already past the double digit offer mark and landed a new one from Colorado on Thursday.

“I’m very excited about the Colorado offer,” Howard said. “I had geat conversation with coach Darrius (Darden-Box, Dir. of Player Personnel) and he offered me the scholarship.

“It was a crazy moment for me because I’ve always studied Shedeur (Sanders) and his game. Travus Hunter just won the Heisman over there so my interest is definitely there and I definitely plan to visit.”

Howard still needs to work out the date with CU but does have a very ambitious spring visit schedule already in place starting with a trip to Arizona on Friday.

“I also have Oregon on March 12, Tennessee on the 26th, Kentucky on the 28th, Purdue is the 29th, Cincinnati is the 30th and Ohio State on the 31st,” Howard said. “Then in April, I’m going to see BYU and Utah on the 2nd and UCLA will on May 2.

“Among those schools I already have offers from Arizona, Oregon, BYU, Cincinnati, Purdue, UCLA and Utah so I’m excited to see all those schools and see how comfortable I fit in and how I connect with the coaching staff.”

Howard said he plans to camp with a few schools as well and will work out those dates and locations in May.