New USC commit Eli Woodard goes in-depth on why he chose the Trojans

Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide out Eli Woodard just announced his commitment to USC and broke down why he chose the Trojans.

After narrowing his list down a to a final four that also included Michigan, Missouri and Oregon, Woodard will stay close to home to play his college ball.

“I’m very excited to be a Trojan,” Woodard said. “It’s a great school with great tradition, especially at my position and I love the all around fit.

“I’ve been up to USC a lot over the last year and I have a really strong comfort level there. I really wasn’t planing to make such an early decision but when I was there for Junior Day two weeks ago, it just felt right and I knew I was ready to be a Trojan.”

USC inside-WR/TE coach Chad Savage was the lead recruiter with Woodard.

“That’s my guy right there,” Woodard said. “I like coach Savage a lot and he always made me feel like I was a high priority to him and the program.

“He’s been recruiting me since he first got to USC and I’m excited to play for him. He’s not just a great coach but a great guy who genuinely cares about me as more than a player. I like coach Riley a lot as well and he’s obviously a great coach and a great offensive mind.”

USC was the local school for Woodard but he said location wasn’t a huge factor.

“That was more of an added bonus for me,” Woodard said. “It will be nice to play in front of family and friends but for me, it was more about the development and the scheme fit for me.

“USC produces NFL receivers every year and Makai Lemon is going to be a 1st rounder this year. It’s a great offense to play in and USC has shown they play freshman receivers if they’re ready and that’s definitely going to be the goal for me.”

Woodard is currently rated a high three-star and the No. 71 receiver nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He has had a really strong off-season and impressed at multiple events.

He’s a quick, shifty route runner and creates a ton of separation. He’s elusive after the catch, has the speed to get vertical and is a true home run threat.

He’s natural with the hands as well and has a really nice all around game. He’s a trend up guy and was a major priority target for the USC staff.

In 12 games last season, Woodard hauled in 51 catches for 1,070 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added another 334 yards and a touchdown on kick/punt returns plus 32 tackles, an interception for a touchdown and seven passes defended.

Woodard also has the track background we like and ran consistently in the 11.1-11.3-100-meter range as a sophomore with a personal best 10.91-100-meter time and 22.95-200m.