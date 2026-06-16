New Vandy QB commit Matthew Smith goes in-depth on why he chose the Commodores

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita quarterback Matthew Smith has committed to Vanderbilt and went in-depth on why he chose the Commodores.

Smith officially visited Vandy two weeks ago and was in Princeton over the weekend. He visited San Jose State back in May and Utah was hoping to set up a trip but Smith will play his college ball in the SEC.

“Honestly, picking between Vandy and Princeton was a lot more difficult than you might think,” Smith said. “Even calling Coach Stutz (Craig Stutzmann) at San Jose State and Coach Shelton at UC Davis was very difficult.

“They’re amazing people and coaches and I was very close with all of them. I loved their approach to coaching and also who they are as individuals.

“I had a great support group around me. My dad and agent Charles Cox and staff at RES helped me to focus and ‘keep the main thing the main thing.’ Having Danny Hernandez, my coaches at Santa Margarita and coach Maxie at Baldwin Park were great resources for me and I’m really excited this is all settled and my decision is locked in now.”

In the end, the lure of playing on the big stage of the SEC was too much for Smith to pass up.

“My desire to compete in football at the highest possible level was what gave Vandy the edge,” Smith said. “Challenging myself academically and surrounding myself with amazing faculty was very important as well.

“On the visit, I was able to meet with the Athletic Director, Candice Storey Lee and interact with her for close to an hour. It was inspiring and helped buffer the difference one can argue there is between Princeton and Vandy.”

Comfort level played a big role as well.

“The city of Nashville is amazing,” Smith said. “The people we met outside the official visit were great and it felt like home to me. Plus they even have a Handel’s Ice Cream there.

“I loved the guys on the team too. It was indescribable the feeling I had meeting everyone and speaking to guys like Mitchell Smith and Whit Muschamp.”

Lastly, Smith said his faith played a role in every aspect of his recruitment.

“I’m very thankful to Jesus, I know everything I have is become of Him,” Smith said. “He has been my guiding light throughout this whole process and I’m very grateful for the countless blessings I have in my life.

“Football is my passion and I can’t wait to compete, but glorifying His name is my purpose. I truly believe that is why He put me on this earth to use the gifts He has given me to honor Him in everything I do.