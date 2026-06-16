NFL Academy Asia Pacific visit to the states lands multiple offers to players from Down Under

A multi-week, multi-school trip to the United States concluded for a half-dozen players from the NFL Academy Asia Pacific.

The six spent time in Florida, training at IMG Academy before going to six camps in ten days in Texas, where they camped at SMU, Texas, TCU and Texas Tech, the Michigan camp and then the Southwest Showcase at Arizona State.

And the visit proved fruitful for the group led by NFL Academy Asia-Pacific leaders Will Bryce, the Head of NFL Academy Asia-Pacific and Heather Marini, NFL Academy Asia Pacific Coach and US College Recruiting Coordinator.

Offers were extended throughout the visit to 2028 tight end Tarquinius Schwalger, 2028 offensive tackle Teauariki Siaoloa, 2029 offensive lineman Tavite Nasio, 2029 offensive lineman Talby Smith, 2030 offensive lineman Zion Marsden and 2030 tight end Kayden Greene.

Schwalger was one of the tight end MVPs at the Southwest Showcase to wrap the trip, and he, Siaoloa, Nasio, Smith and Greene were all offered by the Sun Devils.

Rivals caught up with each of them as the trip wrapped.

2028 tight end Tarquinius Schwalger: “It has been a really great experience. We were in Florida training hard and it prepared us well for the camps. I camped at SMU, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, Michigan and Arizona State and it was a great experience for me and all the boys. I think I got 9-10 offers, ASU, SMU, TCU and Northwestern stood out. I’m aware of the great academics of Northwestern. I measured 6-6, 265, with an 82-inch wing and 10 inch hands.

2028 offensive tackle Teauariki Siaoloa: “I came here to compete and learned a lot and am able to apply it at this schools. I haven’t even touched a game yet, but talking to the schools, they believe in my development. I competed all day. The offers that stood out to me were Texas, Michigan, SMU and Oregon. We see these teams in games on YouTube, never in real life, so seeing us getting scholarships from those schools is an amazing experience. I measured 6-6, 289, 82-inch wing and 9.5 hands”

2029 offensive lineman Tavite Nasio: “Coming from Australia, there has been a lot of learning. My favorite part has been learning from the coaches at the camp, taking what they say and putting it in to my game. This trip alone, I picked up around 8-10 offers. Texas, Oregon, Michigan, those are all obviously big names for me. I measured 6-5, 315-pounds.”

2029 offensive lineman Talby Smith: “It has been a real privilege, coming from not playing football to training in front of the top coaches in the world. Some coaches are different from others but taking those coaching points from each one helps me. In the last week, I’ve gotten five offers. Texas Tech and Syracuse, I really like them and the way they offensive line coaches coach. Texas Tech especially, everyone there is famous. You could see a fourth string lineman and the fans want his picture. I measured 6-7, 355.”

2030 tight end Kayden Greene: “I was loving it and I was balling out. I measured 6-5, 220, 79-inch wing and 10 1/8 hands. I was in the states in January when I came for the Under Armour All-America Youth Game. I was offered by Arizona State, Texas, Texas Tech, SMU and Oregon State on the visit.”

2030 offensive lineman Zion Marsden “It has really been an honor to learn how much football can do for you and your family. Being here for 2-3 weeks has been such an eye opener, learning different things and learning to love the game more. I’ve been playing a mix between left guard and center, but I love center, I want to be the guy who holds the ball. I measured 6-2, 375, with a 78-inch wing, 32-inch arm and 9.5 hands.” UTSA and UTEP both offered Marsden.