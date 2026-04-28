No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes commits to Kansas

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, has committed to Kansas, he announced.

The 6-foot-7 Five-Star Plus+ small forward out of Rainier Beach (WA) ultimately chose Bill Self and the Jayhawks over Kentucky and Oregon, but also received offers from Vanderbilt, Washington, Louisville, USC, and others.

Stokes, a native of Louisville, KY, is Kansas’ fifth commitment in the 2026 class. He joins four-star point guard Tay Kinney (No. 17 NATL), four-star power forward Davion Adkins (No. 44 NATL), four-star small forward Trent Perry (No. 101 NATL), and three-star shooting guard Luke Barnett (No. 120 NATL).

Stokes on Kansas

In a recent interview with Rivals, Tyran Stokes discussed the Jayhawks.

“I mean, since I’ve started high school basketball, Coach Self has always told me, that I’m the No. 1 player in the world, ‘I believe that you can be the best player ever’, so I mean, if a guy trusts me that much as a freshman. He’ll tell me that he can trust me on campus. Just hearing that and having that trust in him and he has that trust in me, I mean, it could be great.”

Scouting Report

“At first glance, with Tyran Stokes, you see that he has the optimal positional size, the explosive athleticism, and an ability to create advantages from multiple levels of the floor. So while he is still developing into a role as an alpha player, you see that he has the immediate framework to work with. A look across the 2026 class at this point and you quickly see the lack of star power that the 2025 cycle had. So with that, a lot of the players will need to continue developing various aspects of their games.

… Stokes is no different, as there are things he is going to have to continue working through to reach his highest top-end potential. We have already touched on the balance points to help more consistently make plays off movement. Also, finding a consistent motor will be big with him. However, given his intriguing feel and his natural tools, there are a couple of different pathways that are apparent for him.” – Rivals Jamie Shaw