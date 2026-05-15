North Carolina bolsters 2027 recruiting class with CB Trey Johnson: 'UNC was the best spot for me'

North Carolina bolstered its 2027 recruiting class with prized cornerback Trey Johnson on Friday.

The Cibolo (Texas) Steele defensive back declared for the Tar Heels over Arizona State, Houston, Texas Tech, Baylor, and others.

“What made the University of North Carolina feel like the right fit for me was the relationship I built with the coaching staff and the atmosphere around the program,” Johnson told Rivals.

“I realized the University of North Carolina was where I wanted to be because of the relationship I built with the coaches and how real they kept it with me through the whole process,” he continued. “Even though I haven’t been there yet, I could tell UNC was the best spot for me and my future. I felt like it was the right time to commit … I was already sure about my decision and wanted to shut my recruitment down.”

The Tar Heels’ coaching staff dug their heels in.

Position coach Armond Hawkins spearheaded North Carolina’s efforts with the Texas-based cornerback.

Johnson is excited about both the history and the future of the program.

“I love how much they care about player development on and off the field,” he detailed. “I feel like they have a real plan for helping me grow as a player and as a person. During my recruitment, UNC stood out because of the energy around the program, the tradition, and how genuine the coaches were with my family and me throughout the process.”