North Carolina DL Xavier Perkins locks in commitment date

Xavier Perkins is closing in on a decision, and it’s coming quickly.

One of the top players in North Carolina, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman out of Durham (N.C.) Jordan has seen his recruitment accelerate this spring. Now, with more than 20 offers in hand, he has narrowed his list to five schools and locked in a commitment date.

“I’m going to commit on Tuesday, April 14,” Perkins told Rivals. “The finalists are Duke, Georgia, Louisville, Miami and Virginia Tech.”

Perkins ranks as the No. 22 prospect in the state of North Carolina and has been a priority target for multiple programs throughout the cycle.

Miami and Virginia Tech have generated the most recent buzz.

Perkins was recently in Coral Gables and came away impressed with the Hurricanes, while Virginia Tech hosted him over the weekend and continues to push hard as one of his top options.

Duke, Georgia and Louisville have also stayed consistent throughout his recruitment, each building strong relationships over time.

Originally, Perkins planned to take official visits before making a decision, but that timeline has shifted.

With a commitment now set for mid-April, it appears unlikely he will take multiple official visits before announcing his choice.

As he heads toward decision day, Perkins is focused on fit above all else.

“It’s all about that feeling,” he said. “I’ll go where I feel I’m supposed to go. Player development and a family culture are important to me. I want it to feel like family.”

Perkins’ production backs up the attention, as he finished the 2025 season with eight sacks while showcasing the versatility to play across the defensive front.