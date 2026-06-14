North Carolina secures big-time 4-star DL Kaiden Robinson-Vickers
Dunnellon (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Kaiden Robinson-Vickers has committed to North Carolina, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.
He chose the Tar Heels over offers from UCF, NC State, Florida and a number of other Power 4 schools. Dunnellon told Rivals’ Inside Carolina that he made his commitment on Saturday night to the Tar Heels’ staff before going public on Sunday.
The 6-foot-1, 255-pounder is the 12th commitment this cycle for Bill Belichick and Co, whose class now sits just inside the top-50 nationally on the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.
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As a junior, Robinson-Vickers finished with 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He also totaled five forced fumbles.
The Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, tabs him as the No. 401 overall prospect and No. 43 defensive lineman in the class.