North Carolina State adds commitment from 2027 WR Landon Williams: 'I could really see myself there'

It’s been a winding road for touted 2027 wide receiver Landon Williams.

Multiple schools across the country have been buzzing with the playmaker from Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan.

North Carolina State was on top at the right time.

Williams committed to the Wolfpack on Wednesday, just days removed from an exciting official visit to Raleigh over the weekend.

“NC State just felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus,” Williams told Rivals of his decision.

“The coaches made me feel like a priority and the atmosphere around the program was real,” he continued. “After this official visit, I could really see myself there — not just as a player, but as a person, too.”

Oklahoma State and Cincinnati were also frontrunners for the three-star pass-catcher from Texas at various points this spring.

Since extending an offer at the back end of the spring, NC State has been ascending with Williams.

He’s stoked about his commitment.

“It was definitely a hard decision because I had a lot of great options and relationships throughout the process,” Williams explained. “Once I got around the coaches, players, and the atmosphere at NC State, it really started to feel like home. The biggest pull for me was the family environment and the vision they have for me both on and off the field.”