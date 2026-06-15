Northwestern adds commitment from 2027 OT Caleb Siler: 'I wanted elite academics and big-time football'

Northwestern has dipped into Texas for a massive commitment.

The Wildcats added three-star legacy offensive tackle Caleb Siler to the fold on Monday night.

Siler declared for Northwestern, which surged past Texas late for his pledge. TCU, Arkansas, and Stanford were also finalists for the No. 30 OT in the 2027 class by way of Gunter (Texas) High School.

“My recruiting journey included so many incredible choices. It was an impossible decision in that every school had such great coaches and programs overall,” Siler started.

“Northwestern set itself apart. That’s the easiest way to describe it,” he continued on his commitment. “I almost committed both nights on my official visits. I wanted elite academics and big-time football — and Northwestern is exactly that. It’s the No. 6 University in the country academically, including the Kellogg School of Business and Big Ten Football.”

David Braun was a central figure in Siler’s decision.

So was the appeal of Big Ten football and an offensive-minded coaching staff focused on offensive line development.

“It came down to the people. I believe in Coach Braun, his vision and what he is building there — from the stadium they are building to the people they have brought in, like Chip Kelly and the Offensive Line staff,” Siler detailed. “Coach Drevno, Coach Olson and Coach Grattan were elite in their plan to develop me. That belief went both ways, and they made it clear from the very beginning that they believed in who I was as a person and a player and that they wanted me to be a part of what they were building. I loved being on campus, meeting the players, and spending time with the professors. It was just a great fit.”