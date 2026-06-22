Notre Dame adds commitment from legacy 4-star wide receiver Julius Jones

Notre Dame has added another jolt of firepower to its No. 3-ranked recruiting class.

Legacy prospects Julius Jones and Andre Jones committed to the Irish on Monday over the likes of Miami, Florida, and others.

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Notre Dame has been setting the pace for the four-star duo from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas for long stretches of this recruitment.

“I talk to Coach Freeman a lot, and he lets me know how important I am and that I am his recruit,” Jones told Rivals’ Chad Simmons earlier this spring. “He tells me I am extremely important to him and being part of the class.

“How I am recruited and the mystique keeps them high for me. I grew up a fan too, so I will always love Notre Dame.”

Jones’ father, Julius Jones, played for the Irish before a fantastic NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.

The younger Julius piled up 58 catches for 876 yards, with 14 touchdowns. He’s also clocked a 10.52 second in the 100 meters as a junior.

Andre is the No. 28-ranked safety in the 2028 class and a top-300 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Scouting Summary on Julius Jones

Jones is the No. 16-rated WR in the Rivals300 for the 2027 class.

Rivals Director of Rankings and Scouting Charles Power loves Jones’ skill set and versatility at the next level.

“Crafty technician who pairs a high skill level with plus athleticism,” Power wrote. “The top receiving option at powerhouse Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas for much of his high school career. Lines up both outside and in the slot. Has positional versatility but is likely to spend most of his time at the college level in the slot. Touts a high skill level with impressive technical acuity. Has a smooth, long-striding gait that is able to eat up cushions off the snap. A crisp route runner who understands space and defender leverage. Longer arms help provide a larger catch radius than implied by his stature.

“A ball-winner in contested catch situations and plays much bigger than his size. Has effortless tracking ability, easily locating the football on deep routes and back shoulder targets. Works back to the quarterback on broken plays. Often works the intermediate area of the field, but shows long speed to stretch the field vertically. Roasted some blue-chip defensive backs in best-on-best matchups as a junior …Considered a high-floor prospect with NFL Draft upside given his track record against top competition and high skill level.”