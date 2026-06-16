Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman secure a commitment from 5-star edge Abraham Sesay

Downington (Pa.) East five-star edge rusher Abraham Sesay has committed to Notre Dame following an official visit to South Bend over the weekend.

The Rivals300’s No. 2 edge rusher and No. 16 prospect overall chose to play for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish over LSU, South Carolina, Duke, Penn State and several others.

“The combination of great education and resources along with amazing football development,” Sesay has said. “I love Coach Freeman’s care for the program, he could’ve went anywhere but the love for Notre Dame in his heart is real.”

Prior to his official visit, Sesay took in a spring practice and also attended a game last fall.

“Just their care for more than just football is very important,” Sesay said. “They emphasize how important it is to be able to be dialed in for football but also have a degree. That means something.”

Sesay gave his official visit high marks.

“Just Coach Free’s love for Notre Dame is so special to be able to see.”

Sesay believes he fits in well among the players.

”The lockeroom. The guys care about each other and all hang out which is really cool.”

As a junior Sesay had 80 tackles and 13 sacks. Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power is extremely high on the future Irish defensive end.

“Ascending EDGE prospect with the size, movement skills, and physicality that point to a high upside at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-4.5, 225 pounds coming out of his junior season. Has plus length with arms over 33 inches along with 10.25-inch hands. Lines up in two and three point stances off the edge. A twitchy, fluid mover who looks to have the movement patterns suited for bending around the edge. Loose and flexible in his lower body. Flashes good first step quickness and easily converts speed to power. Punches above his weight from a power perspective and is capable of walking offensive tackles back to the quarterback with his bull rush. Plays with a high motor and doesn’t give up on plays. Looks to hunt on passing downs. Turned in a productive junior season with 80 tackles and 13 sacks. Will need to continue adding to his pass rush arsenal, but shows the foundational traits and skills that point to a high upside.”

Sesay adds to a Notre Dame recruiting class the Rivals Industry previously ranked No. 4 nationally. He is the second Rivals Industry five-star joining offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola. Fellow defensive line recruit David Folorunsho is a five-star per the Rivals300.