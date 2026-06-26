Notre Dame bolsters No. 3 class with commitment from 5-star OL Albert Simien

Notre Dame’s 2027 class is one of the most decorated in America.

The Irish’s haul added even more star power in the form of five-star offensive line prospect Albert Simien, who committed to Notre Dame over Texas A&M, LSU, and others on Friday.

The No. 10 player in American, Simien has been to South Bend three times since last fall.

Notre Dame staff has steadily been climbing for the blue-chipper from Louisiana and moved into the lead after knocking it out of the park during last weekend’s official visit.

“South Bend was great. The Notre Dame visit was great,” Simien told Rivals after returning home. “Getting to see the lifestyle of the student-athletes was the main thing to me.”

“Getting to talk shop with Coach Freeman was great,” he continued. “Coach Freeman and I talk shop every now and then. Mainly, just conversation to get a feel for each other as people.”

Marcus Freeman has been an ace for the Irish recruiting the No. 2 interior OL in the class out of Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston.

After visiting town in January during the Contact Period, there was buzz all across the town about Freeman visiting the high school.

Notre Dame also checked all of the boxes for Simien along the way.

“We went up there for junior day and learned about the traditions behind the college itself and the atmosphere,” Simien has said. “When you go outside of the football side of the program, it’s a lot more academic-oriented than most places I’ve visited. Then getting to talk with other recruits, their commits, they guided me on the side of their religious reasons for going and picking that school.”

“It was big for me to understand that they care about the person behind the pads more than the player,” he added.

5-star OL Albert Simien Scouting Summary

The Under Armour All-American and Polynesian Bowl All-American from The Boot is the No. 10 overall prospect in the country.

A multi-sport athlete for Sam Houston, Simien is also considered one of the best offensive line prospects in this cycle, according to Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power.

“Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 270 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms. Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower-body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set. Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor. Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.”