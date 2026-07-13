Notre Dame 2027 Class Breakdown: Irish have No. 2 class after official visit season

Notre Dame inked the No. 2 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings last cycle. Could it do it again this winter?

Coming out of official visit season, it sure looks that way. As of July 13, Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish do in fact have the No. 2 class in the 2027 cycle. On Monday, four Notre Dame commits were named five-stars in the updated Rivals300.

Looking at the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, eight top-100 prospects are locked in with the Irish. The program has some elite hauls at multiple position groups.

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The headlining haul is on the offensive line. Five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, five-star interior offensive lineman Albert Simien and four-star IOL James Halter are among the top-100 recruits in the class.

Five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay and Rivals five-star defensive lineman David Folorunsho highlight what’s coming to the other side of the trenches in South Bend. They are each the No. 3 player at their respective position.

Four-star cornerback Xavier Hasan is now an industry top-50 recruit. Four-star CB Ace Alston and four-star safety Zayden Gamble flank him atop the secondary haul.

Notre Dame is set to sign multiple blue-chip running backs for the second cycle in a row, too. Four-star Lathan Whisenton and four-star Isaiah Rogers committed within a week of each other back in March.

Below is an updated look at the ND class, as of July 13:

Notre Dame Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Champ Monds, No. 276 NATL. (No. 21 QB)

Running Back

Four-star Lathan Whisenton, No. 155 NATL. (No. 9 RB)

Four-star Isaiah Rogers, No. 194 NATL. (No. 14 RB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Julius Jones, No. 81 NATL. (No. 14 WR)

Three-star Jackson Coleman, No. 688 NATL. (No. 93 WR)

Tight End

Four-star Titus Hawk, No. 285 NATL. (No. 12 TE)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Five-star Albert Simien, No. 24 NATL. (No. 2 IOL)

Four-star James Halter, No. 89 NATL. (No. 7 IOL)

Four-star Richie Flanigan, No. 269 NATL. (No. 20 IOL)

Offensive Tackle

Five-star Olu Olubobola, No. 18 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

Three-star Jackson Hill, No. 424 NATL. (No. 34 OT)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star David Folorunsho, No. 39 NATL. (No. 3 DL)

Four-star Segun Alexander, No. 284 NATL. (No. 31 DL)

EDGE

Five-star Abraham Sesay, No. 21 NATL. (No. 3 EDGE)

Four-star Aidan O’Neil, No. 114 NATL. (No. 13 EDGE)

Four-star Jackson Vaughn, No. 149 NATL. (No. 16 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Roman Igwebuike, No. 148 NATL. (No. 13 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Xavier Hasan, No. 46 NATL. (No. 8 CB)

Four-star Ace Alston, No. 100 NATL. (No. 14 CB)

Safety

Four-star Zayden Gamble, No. 129 NATL. (No. 6 S)

Three-star John Gay III, No. 762 NATL. (No. 83 S)

Specialty

LS Sean Kraft