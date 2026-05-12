Notre Dame makes big move in team recruiting rankings after landing 5-star OT

Following a No. 2 overall finish in last year’s Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings, Notre Dame is looking to repeat with another elite crop in 2027.

The Fighting Irish came into the day ranked No. 10 nationally, but picked up a massive commitment from five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola out of St. Peter’s (N.J.). A top-25 overall player in the class according to Rivals, Olubobola chose the Irish over Miami and Texas A&M, as well as more than 20 other Power 4 offers.

“What made Notre Dame right for me I got to say was the culture and standard they have for their players,” Olubobola told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “And the combination of academics and football. Notre Dame comes with a certain standard and respect because you’re going to be seen by a lot of people. Just the opportunities Notre Dame provides. The connections, the people there, it has a strong culture.”

He also became the first five-star commitment of the cycle for Marcus Freeman and Co., who signed a program-record three in the last class.

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His addition to this class pushes ND ahead of both LSU and Oregon for the No. 8 spot in the team rankings, trailing just behind Florida, Ohio State and Miami.

Olubobola is already the 15th pledge for the Fighting Irish, who are behind only Oklahoma and UCLA in terms of sheer number of commitments. The group includes 12 blue-chip prospects (1 five-star and 11 four-stars), along with a trio of three-stars in safety John Gay III, wide receiver Jackson Coleman, and longsnapper Sean Kraft.

The Fighting Irish are also trending as the favorite in a couple other major recruitments, with one set to make a decision later this week.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish commitment list

Quarterback

Four-star Champ Monds, No. 287 NATL. (No. 21 QB)

Running back

Four-star Isaiah Rogers, No. 199 NATL. (No. 12 RB)

Four-star Lathan Whisenton, No. 208 NATL. (No. 13 RB)

Wide receiver

Three-star Jackson Coleman, No. 894 NATL. (No. 125 WR)

Tight end

Four-star Titus Hawk, No. 332 NATL. (No. 18 TE)

Offensive tackle

Five-star Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 25 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

Interior offensive line

Four-star James Halter, No. 89 NATL. (No. 8 IOL)

Four-star Richie Flanigan, No. 335 NATL. (No. 23 IOL)

EDGE

Four-star Aidan O’Neil, No. 110 NATL. (No. 13 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Amarri Irvin, No. 303 NATL. (No. 25 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Xavier Hasan, No. 47 NATL. (No. 7 CB)

Four-star Ace Alston, No. 87 NATL. (No. 12 CB)

Safety

Four-star Zayden Gamble, No. 177 NATL. (No. 13 SAF)

Three-star John Gay III, No. 846 NATL. (No. 91 SAF)

Specialists

LS Sean Kraft, No. 1630 NATL. (No. 1 LS)