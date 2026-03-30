Notre Dame lands Isaiah Rogers: Four-star RB picks Irish in 2027 recruiting class

Springfield (Mass.) Central Rivals300 running back Isaiah Rogers announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday.

The four-star tailback chose to play for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish over an offer list that also included Indiana, Penn State, Georgia, Nebraska and several others.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Rogers becomes commit No. 9 for Notre Dame in the 2027 recruiting class, adding to a haul the Rivals Industry previously ranked No. 7 nationally. Rogers is the No. 10 running back in the land and No. 197 prospect overall.

Notre Dame had Rogers on campus two weekends ago. He was recruited by future position coach Ja’Juan Seider.

“What excites me is the coaches and the environment and I definitely want to get back. What excites me about playing for Coach Freeman is that I’m going to get developed on and off the field and prepared for the next level.”

Rogers is the second running back in the fold for Notre Dame in the 2027 class joining fellow four-star Lathan Whisenton. The Irish are done at the position for the cycle.

Notre Dame loves Rogers combination of size and speed at the position. He can also catch the football. As a junior, Rogers rushed for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns with 401 yards receiving and three more scores. He has clocked 10.74 in the 100m dash.

Notre Dame signed Rivals No. 2 class in 2026 and with guys like Rogers in the fold they’ll push for another top five haul in 2027.