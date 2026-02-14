Notre Dame off to usual hot start with 2027 recruiting class

Notre Dame is always a program that gets out on the front foot with recruiting the junior class. It often puts together an entire pledge list before some even get off the ground and running.

That’s looking like the case once again with the 2027 cycle.

On mid-December, the Fighting Irish landed a commitment from Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star cornerback Xavier Hasan. The No. 47 overall prospect and No. 7 CB in the cycle — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — chose ND over a host of other top programs, including Florida State and Ohio State.

“What made Notre Dame right for me is the way they recruited me and talked to me honestly,” Hasan told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about the decision. “I love everything about the school and campus. The life after the football and the way they take care of their players that means a lot.”

Notre Dame has seven commits in its 2027 class, as of Feb. 13. It officially signed the No. 2 class in the 2026 cycle, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, earlier this month. With momentum in-hand, head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff aren’t letting up.

Dynamic DBs already in the fold

The Irish continue to recruit the secondary very well and Hasan is the latest to commit. On Dec. 9, Cincinnati Anderson four-star CB Ace Alston committed. He’s also a top-150 prospect and the No. 12 corner in the nation.

“As soon as I walked through the building. The fans, all the commits and the players took me in as a family. Also, life after football with Notre Dame too is very important,” Alston told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “I feel like they have a very successful program to make you successful later in life even after football. I feel like that was really good about Notre Dame.”

Back in November, Notre Dame went out West to pick up a pledge from Tustin (Calif.) four-star safety Khalil Terry, the No. 16 safety and No. 16 recruit in the Golden State this cycle. There’s already three blue-chip defensive backs locked in with the Irish before the new year.

In the 2026 class, Notre Dame signed five-star CB Khary Adams, five-star safety Joey O’Brien and top-100 safety Ayden Pouncey.

Other early blue-chip commitments

After Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard reclassified and signed earlier this month, Pittsburgh Central Catholic four-star interior offensive lineman James Halter is now the lone offensive recruit in the class to date. Halter is also a top-150 recruit and the No. 7 IOL in the cycle.

There’s plenty more firepower on the defensive side, too. Miami IMG Academy four-star Amarri Irvin is a top-15 linebacker in the cycle. Green Bay (Wisc.) Notre Dame De La Baie four-star defensive lineman Richie Flanigan pledged this fall. Rounding things out is Asheville (N.C.) Christian Academy long snapper Sean Kraft.

The class, while still very early, ranks No. 6 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The Irish are already in the running to ink another elite haul with National Signing Day for the cycle over nine months away.