Notre Dame OT commit Olu Olubobola earns 5-star status from Rivals

Carteret (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola continues his march toward the top of the 2027 cycle.

The elite Notre Dame commit has been considered one of the nation’s best for some time, but his stock rose once more on Monday following the latest release of Rivals’ recruiting rankings, the Rivals300. He was named a new five-star, checking in as the No. 20 overall prospect.

It’s another notch in the belt for the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder. He’s long been a dominant force in the trenches and is primed to make an instant impact in South Bend next year. Olubobola was one of five offensive lineman tabbed as a five-star in the new rankings.

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Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish made Olubobola a top target and quickly shot up his list of favorites throughout the spring. On May 12, he went public with his pledge.

“Notre Dame comes with a certain standard and respect because you’re going to be seen by a lot of people,” Olubobola told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about his decision. “Just the opportunities Notre Dame provides. The connections, the people there, it has a strong culture.”

Olubobola is one of four Notre Dame commits that claimed five-star status in the new Rivals300, alongside Defensive lineman David Folorunsho, interior offensive lineman Albert Simien and EDGE Abraham Sesay.

The Notre Dame class currently checks in at No. 2 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Only Texas A&M is ahead of the Irish with football season en route.

Scouting Olu Olubobola

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this about Olubobola as a prospect:

“Big-framed offensive tackle with budding physicality and high upside. Has a high-cut build with plus length. Measured at round 6-foot-6, 295 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wing-span prior to his senior season. Has continued to fill out his frame over his final high school years. Lines up at left tackle for his high school. Violent run blocker who looks to finish with authority. Seeks out contact, using his length to make first contact and driving his feet once engaged. Made improvements in pass pro as a junior, flashing reactive quickness and a stronger base. Also made strides with his overall technique. Has a tendency to play high, but has added more flexibility to his game. Has a later birthday for the cycle, turning 17 years old in mid-April of his junior year. Looks to have considerable upside and appears to be an ascending prospect given the jump he showed on junior film. Has the potential to be one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle.”