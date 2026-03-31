Offensive lineman Tristan Dare backs off commitment to Michigan
All-American offensive lineman Tristan Dare is reopening recruitment.
After logging another visit back to Ann Arbor, the standout interior OL prospect has backed off his early commitment to Michigan, he tells Rivals.
Dare committed to the Wolverines in August before a terrific junior season at Southlake (Texas) Carroll.
Position coach Grant Newsome was a key reason why.
Dare made a string of visits back to Michigan this fall and returned earlier this month to give the Wolverines a closer look under Kyle Whittingham.
He has not logged any visits outside of Ann Arbor leading into and since his commitment to the Wolverines.
Oklahoma, Stanford and Washington are all schools that continued to recruit Dare after his commitment to Michigan.
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“I haven’t thought about schools outside of Michigan,” Dare said after the Wolverines tabbed Whittingham as the new coach.
“Coach Switzer has been in contact and he’ll come out to see me in the future. Coach B at Oklahoma is just three hours up the road and they’ll come down to see me and I’ll get to see him as well,” he continued. “They’ve really respected my commitment to Michigan and I’ve respected that as well.”
After arriving in Blacksburg, James Franklin and the Hokies offered Dare, a target at Penn State as well.
TCU also extended an offer to the local OL.