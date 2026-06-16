Official visit to Maryland helps the Terps beat Kentucky for CB Emerson Lewis

Emerson Lewis didn’t expect Maryland to become the school to beat.

But after multiple visits and months of relationship-building, the three-star cornerback from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day knew College Park was where he wanted to be.

Lewis has committed to the Terrapins over Kentucky, giving Mike Locksley and his staff another significant recruiting win in the secondary. The official visit proved to be the final push, but the foundation had been laid long before he arrived on campus.

“I’d be lying if I said I was considering Maryland at first,” Lewis told Rivals. “Coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim poured into me in January and made it known that they needed me and that I was the No. 1 prospect on their board. From there, everything just kept building.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

What ultimately separated Maryland was the authenticity of the entire program.

“It started with the whole coaching staff. At some schools, it felt like only the position coaches or coordinators were showing love. At Maryland, it was everybody — from the head coach to the assistants to even the athletic department. It just felt genuine. You can’t fake a feeling.”

The Terrapins also presented a clear path to early playing time.

“They made it very clear I was the No. 1 guy they wanted in the defensive back room,” he said. “You combine that with Coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim’s track record of developing defensive backs and the chance to play early, and it almost became a no-brainer.”

A meeting during the official visit was key, and it sealed the deal.

“When Coach Aazaar showed me their plan for me with a presentation and broke down the depth chart and how I fit into it, that’s when everything clicked.

“The staff also compared my potential role to former Maryland standout William Likely. They see my impact on defense, special teams, and possibly even offense.

“That vision really stood out to me. They see me making plays all over the field.”

Kentucky pushed Maryland until the very end and emerged as the toughest competition.

“I liked Kentucky a lot,” Lewis said. “Coach Allen Brown poured into me from the beginning, and they were my first SEC offer. This decision was far from easy.”

With his decision finalized, Lewis has ended his recruitment.

“I’m not taking any more visits,” he said.