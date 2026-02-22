Ohio State 4-star QB commit Brady Edmunds invited to Elite 11 Finals

Huntington Beach (Calif.) four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds is the first 2027 QB prospect to land an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals this summer.

The 6-foot-5 Ohio State commit was among the many signal-callers competing at Saturday’s Los Angeles Elite 11 Regional — just the second regional of the year. He impressed and will now return in a few months.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It bring together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and more. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

As a junior for Huntington Beach, Edmunds threw for 2,724 yards and 32 touchdowns to just two interceptions across 11 games, per MaxPreps. He also rushed for four scores. Across his last three seasons, Edmunds has over 8,600 passing yards and 107 total touchdowns.

Edmunds locked in with Ohio State

The Buckeyes have held Edmunds’ pledge since Dec. 2, 2024. Well over a year later, he remains locked in with the Big Ten program. Edmunds and his family grew up Ohio State fans.

“I’ve never felt better,” Edmunds previously told Rivals. “I am committed to the best team in the land.”

Edmunds is the No. 115 overall prospect and No. 10 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 12 player in the Golden State.

“With the play-calling abilities that coach Day has, it’s nice to have an offensive-minded head coach,” Edmunds told Rivals upon committing. “There are some coaches that don’t understand the quarterback position as well. They’ll get on you for certain things, but they don’t understand it as well as other coaches. I feel like coach Day understands it.”

To date, Edmunds is one of nine commits in Ohio State’s 2027 class that sits atop the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The Buckeyes already have a pair of five-stars pledged in EDGE David Jacobs and wide receiver Jamier Brown. Edmunds is one of seven blue-chippers in the mix for Ryan Day and Co.