Ohio State beats Auburn and Georgia for 4-star DL Karlos May: 'This is home'

Karlos May‘s recruitment took plenty of twists before Ohio State emerged with the final word.

The four-star defensive lineman from Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay sas leaning toward Auburn early in the spring, then Georgia took over the lead, but after the official visit to Columbus, the Buckeyes surged to the top.

Ryan Day and Larry Johnson and the Ohio State staff have landed a commitment from the No. 78 prospect in the Rivals300.

“It’s really just been a process… a good rodeo between three major programs,” May told Rivals. “That official visit to Ohio State changed everything. Before that, I was going to Georgia. That visit made me realize exactly where I wanted to be.

“As soon as I got down there, I knew I was going to pick up and retain a lot of good information that would help me be successful. That visit was it for me.”

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It didn’t take long on the visit for May to know his recruitment was over.

“I think I knew pretty much the second day after my official visit. I woke up that Sunday morning and just felt like, ‘Man, yeah, this is home.’

“It was the people I’d be around every day, the guys in the room, the coaches, the staff and the development. That’s all I needed to hear because I know I’m being coached by one of the greatest defensive line coaches to ever do it. They have four defensive line coaches now, and all of them have NFL experience, so I feel like it’s a great opportunity to get developed.”

May is excited about being part of the Ohio State program

Larry Johnson’s resume was a major factor, but it was his personal approach that made the biggest impression.

“Some things I like most about Coach Johnson are how he was able to produce as many guys as he did and the way he was able to do it,” he said. “I get to be around one of the best to ever do it.

“He gave his recruiting pitch to me and told me exactly how he felt about me and that he really wanted and needed me at Ohio State too. He wasn’t blowing me up every day, but he was sending me Bible verses every morning. That stuck out to me because I knew he’d be a faith-driven coach. Most coaches just talked about football, but he talked about life in general.

“I get to play for the best.”

May believes that approach will continue once he arrives in Columbus.

“What really excites me is knowing I’m going to be part of a winning team with guys that really want to get better, want to be developed and want to go in the first and second round. That’s what’s exciting about this.”

He also sees himself becoming part of the Buckeyes’ renowned defensive line tradition.

“I definitely feel like I’m going to be part of that brotherhood,” Johnson said. “With the 2027 defensive line class we’ve got, I think we’ve got the chance to be the best class Coach Johnson has ever had.”

When it came time to make the final decision, multiple things pushed the Buckeyes to the top.

“I really love the development and how serious those guys are about making it to the next level. They push each other to get better every day, hold one another accountable and give everything they’ve got in every aspect of life.”