Ohio State Buckeyes projected to land elite offensive lineman

Ohio State sits on the cusp of another top-5 recruiting class, and the Buckeyes could be receiving even more good news this weekend.

Four-star Jackson (Miss.) offensive lineman Caden Moss is set to commit Friday night, and the Buckeyes are surging late as the favorite to land him. Over the past 24 hours, Rivals national experts Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman and Chad Simmons have each logged picks in OSU’s favor to land Moss.

Ole Miss was seen by many insiders as the favorite over the past few months, but that’s no longer the case.

“Over the final week, the dynamics have shifted,” Simmons wrote. “Ohio State gained traction at the perfect time. Tyler Bowen and Ryan Day’s staff have generated the strongest buzz entering decision day, pushing the Buckeyes ahead in a race that changed repeatedly over the last several days. Moss considered Ole Miss, Kentucky and Ohio State his final three heading into the finish, but the momentum now points toward Columbus.”

The Buckeyes are loading up along the offensive line this cycle, already having landed commits from high three-star Davis Seaman and four-stars Mason Wilt, Brody McNeel, Jimmy Kalis and Kellen Wymer.

Buckeyes closing in on another elite prospect

Moss may be the crown jewel of them all. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder is the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 5 offensive lineman in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He also ranks as the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi.

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this about him as a prospect:

“Wide-bodied offensive lineman with the length and power to be an asset in the run game. Measured in at around 6-foot-4.5, 330 pounds prior to his senior season. Has long arms that measure over 34 inches, along with 10+ inch hands. Wide-hipped and carries most of his mass in his lower body. Emerged as a top offensive line prospect early on in his high school career. Lines up at left tackle for his high school. A mauler in the run game. Plays low, working to get underneath the pads of smaller opposing defensive linemen. Runs his feet on contact and works to finish blocks with authority. Plays with good effort and requisite physicality. Flashes solid footwork in pass protection.

… Width makes him a significant obstacle for defensive linemen to run around in pass rush situations, particularly if playing on the interior. Also participates in track and field, throwing a personal best of 44 feet in the shot put. Tacked on over 30 pounds during his junior football season and will need to reshape his body once he’s in a college strength and conditioning program. Registers as an average athlete in the combine setting and does not face top competition on a weekly basis playing in Mississippi’s private school league. Has some positional versatility if he can continue improving his movement skills with the upside of working at both tackle and guard at the college level.”



