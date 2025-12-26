Ohio State already on pace to sign another standout class in 2027 cycle

Ohio State just signed the No. 6 class in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It’s the first time that the program has been outside the top five of the class rankings since the 2019 cycle.

Still, it’s an impressive haul that’s headed to Columbus. For head coach Ryan Day and his staff, attention is already turned to the 2027 class. That’s apparent when looking at who Ohio State has already landed in the junior cycle.

As of Dec. 26, Ohio State’s 2027 class features eight commits and ranks No. 3 in the nation. Headlining the haul is another elite pass-catcher.

Wayne (Ohio) five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown committed to the Buckeyes over a year ago on Nov. 23, 2024. Much like Five-Star Plus+ WR signee Chris Henry Jr., Brown was a huge early get for the OSU staff. Despite the departure of vaunted receivers coach Brian Hartline, Brown, the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 WR in the nation, remains locked in with the in-state program.

Huntington Beach (Calif.) four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds has also already been committed to the Buckeyes for over a year. He pledged last December and is now the No. 112 recruit and No. 10 QB in the nation.

The blue-chip playmakers are flanked by a trio of offensive linemen thus far: Liberty Center (Ohio) four-star IOL Kellen Wymer, Richmond (Va.) Mills Godwin four-star IOL Brody McNeel and Saint Clairsville (Ohio) three-star IOL Mason Wilt.

On the defensive side of the ball, Cibolo (Texas) Steele four-star safety Eli Johnson headlines as the nation’s No. 9 safety. He committed in November, while Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook four-star linebacker Quenton Cypher pledged this month. The class also features Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep three-star safety Angelo Smith, the younger brother of star OSU WR Jeremiah Smith.

The entire 2027 class for the Buckeyes thus far can be seen below:

Ohio State Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Brady Edmunds, No. 112 NATL. (No. 10 QB)

Wide Receiver

Five-star Jamier Brown, No. 12 NATL. (No. 3 WR)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Four-star Kellen Wymer, No. 248 NATL. (No. 15 IOL)

Four-star Brody McNeel, No. 332 NATL. (No. 22 IOL)

Three-star Mason Wilt, No. 513 NATL. (No. 41 IOL)

Linebacker

Four-star Quinton Cypher, No. 167 NATL. (No. 9 LB)

Safety

Four-star Eli Johnson, No. 109 NATL. (No. 9 S)

Three-star Angelo Smith, No. 560 NATL. (No. 60 S)