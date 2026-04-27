Ohio State lands 4-star Davis Seaman, adding to elite OL haul this cycle

Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen is making his presence felt on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle.

The Buckeyes are in prime position to push for another top-five haul in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. On Monday, they landed a commitment from Columbus (Ohio) Bishop Watterson four-star interior offensive lineman Davis Seaman.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder chose the in-state Big Ten program over Auburn, Penn State and Tennessee. He’s the 11th commit for OSU this cycle and he adds to an OL haul that continues to look like the best in the nation early on.

“I feel like Ohio State is Ohio State at the end of the day and the draft showed that,” Seaman told Rivals’ Allen Trieu about his decision. “I’m only about ten minutes away, so it definitely means a little more to my family and the community.”

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Seaman is the No. 376 recruit and No. 26 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 13 player in Ohio.

Buckeyes have five OL commits this cycle

Liberty Center (Ohio) four-star IOL Kellen Wymer was another big in-state win back in the fall. He committed in November and his stock has only risen since. He’s now the No. 30 recruit and No. 3 IOL in the updated Rivals300 rankings.

November also brought pledges from from Richmond (Va.) Mills Godwin four-star IOL Brody McNeel and Saint Clairsville (Ohio) three-star IOL Mason Wilt. McNeel is another Rivals outlier, checking in as the No. 11 IOL and No. 3 recruit in Virginia, per the Rivals300.

Earlier this month, Ohio State landed Pittsburgh Central Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis, a top-300 recruit and top-25 tackle in the nation. Kalis is an NFL legacy recruit, as his father Todd played eight seasons for the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’d say definitely the development is elite there,” Kalis told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about why he chose OSU. “Their culture is unmatched with other programs and my relationships with the coaches!”

Winning out for coveted linemen is nothing new for Bowen and the Buckeyes. Last cycle, Ohio State’s No. 3 class included top-100 OT Sam Greer, four-star IOL Max Riley and a trio of three-stars.

Ohio State’s up-to-date 2027 class can be seen here.