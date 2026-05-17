Ohio State lands a commitment elite EDGE Wyatt Smith

Four-star EDGE Wyatt Smith is headed to Ohio State.

The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout announced his commitment to the Buckeyes after a recruiting battle that included Notre Dame, Indiana, Missouri and multiple other programs involved throughout the process. In the end, Ohio State’s consistency, development track record and the relationships built in Columbus separated the Buckeyes from the pack.

“I committed to Ohio State because of the development, their winning culture and the coaches,” Smith told Rivals. “I feel it is the best place for me to have a chance to compete for a national championship and to develop my skills.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Smith, the No. 79 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking made his first visit to Columbus in April. That had an impact on his decision.

“They made a really strong impression from the very beginning,” Smith said. “The visit gave me a detailed look at the program. They started the morning with a prayer and then went straight into meetings. The coaches went through every single player, what they needed to work on. They didn’t skip anyone. I liked that a lot.”

Larry Johnson played a major role in the decision.

“Coach Johnson went over my film with me and showed me what I need to work on,” Smith said. “In just a short amount of time, he taught me a lot — about my stance, what to look for rushing the passer and how to play the run better.”

Johnson’s reputation matched what Smith saw firsthand.

“He blew me away with his knowledge of the game,” Smith said. “It’s insane how much he knows. It just makes you think about how much you could develop if you were there for a few years.”

Ohio State also continued to make Smith feel like a priority throughout the process. The Buckeyes stayed consistent with communication, built strong relationships with both Smith and his family and showed a clear vision for how he fits into the defensive scheme moving forward.

Ohio State continues to stack talent in the trenches, and Smith is their 12th commitment this cycle.