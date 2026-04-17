Ohio State lands a commitment from four-star and NFL-legacy recruit Jimmy Kalis
Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday during a live broadcast on the Rivals YouTube Channel.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Kalis chose to play for head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes over his other finalists in Georgia, Miami, LSU, Clemson and Texas.
The Rivals Industry tabs Kalis as the nation’s No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 234 prospect overall. He becomes commit No. 10 for Ohio State in the 2027 cycle, adding to a class that Rivals previously ranked No. 4 nationally.
“I’d say definitely the development is elite there,” Kalis said. “Their culture is unmatched with other programs and my relationships with the coaches!
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“My sister currently attends OSU and just the resources Columbus has is elite.”
Kalis visited Ohio State roughly 10 times during his process. He was recruited by future position coach Tyler Bowen and has always raved about the opportunity to play for the Big Ten powerhouse.
“Coaching staff, development and the culture!” Kalis has said.
“Ohio State is high on my list because they have been consistent with me since day one. They develop offensive line at a high level and take pride in getting players to the next level.”
Kalis is an NFL legacy recruit. His father Todd played eight seasons in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.