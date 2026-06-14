Oklahoma adds commitment from 2027 OL Jaxon Lawler

The Sooners continue to stockpile talent in their No. 3-ranked recruiting haul.

The latest commitments comes in the form of three-star OL Jaxon Lawler, who declared for Oklahoma at the tail end of this weekend’s official visit.

Lawler camped and earned an offer from position coach Bill Bedenbaugh last week and wasted no time securing his spot in this class.

“Coach B is one of the greatest to ever do it, so I was excited to learn from him. We hit it off early in the camp and I liked the way he coached me,” Lawler has told Rivals. “Oklahoma has a fantastic coaching staff all around. Returning home with an offer from Oklahoma is an amazing feeling. I grew up loving the Sooners, so the fact that I might be playing in the stadium that I have watched so many Oklahoma games is incredible.”

Lawler officially visited both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma each of the past two weekends.

The Sooners have been surging ever since they extended an offer.

Lawler loved his visits to Norman this month leading to this commitment.

“Oklahoma is exciting to me because it is one of the nation’s elite football programs. They are a national contender every year and develop kids into NFL-level players. Both are really important to me. I really enjoyed my conversations with Coach V., Jim Nagy, and all of the staff. I was able to tour the campus and facilities; they are top-notch,” he continued. “Oklahoma is a strong contender for me; it is definitely a place that I could see myself being very successful.”