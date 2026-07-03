Oklahoma adds commitment from 2028 4-star QB Trey Tagliaferri

Oklahoma is in the process of putting together the final pieces of its star-studded 2027 recruiting haul.

Brent Venables, Jim Nagy, and Co. are also wasting no time getting things started in the Sooners’ 2028 class.

Oklahoma landed a commitment 2028 four-star quarterback Trey Tagliaferri — just days after backing off an early pledge to Notre Dame.

Tagliaferri was on campus in Norman last month, which altered the course of his recruitment.

The touted passer raved to SoonerScoop’s Parker Thune about his time with the Sooners’ coaching staff.

“Some of the places we’ve been to, it seems like — I don’t know; the [vibe] is just kind of off,” Tagliaferri told SoonerScoop. “And then at Oklahoma, it just seems like everyone loves each other so much there. Everyone’s having a great time all being there together, and everyone wants to be invested in each other. Rather than being selfish, they all want to be invested for each other. It was great being there.”

Tagliaferri had equally as positive things to say about Venables after working out for the staff.

“Energetic,” Tagliaferri continued. “I loved his energy. He’s a great guy, and who he’s coached in the past at Clemson, at Oklahoma, the national championships he’s had — he’s just an amazing coach. He’s done so much for multiple programs, including Oklahoma. So it was just crazy being around him.”

The Rivals300 ranks Tagliaferri as the nation’s No. 11 quarterback and No. 110 prospect overall.

As a junior at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, Tagliaferri threw for 2,219 yards and 29 touchdowns, with only three interceptions.