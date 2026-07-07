Oklahoma adds commitment from standout two-way athlete Jaiden Fields: 'It was the best decision'

One of the best athletes in the country has found a home.

Touted two-way playmaker Jaiden Fields committed to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The Sooners beat SMU, Texas A&M, TCU, and Stanford for the nation’s No. 20 athlete out of Hutto (Texas) High School.

They have been trending since his official visit to Norman on June 12, a visit that was scheduled out of the blue and ultimately vaulted Oklahoma to the top in this recruitment.

“I wasn’t originally scheduled for an official visit, but my parents and I knew after Coach (Brandon) Hall and (General Manager) Jim Nagy came to visit me at Hutto that we needed to try and make it work. It was the best decision because it helped me get a full view of their vision for me. I really like the college town feel that Oklahoma has,” Fields told Rivals.

“What separated them was the connection and brotherhood I felt every time I visited the school,” he added.

The Sooners have recruited the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder as a receiver and also a safety.

He is projected to begin his career in the secondary at Oklahoma.

“What excited me the most is working with Coach Venables and Coach Hall and the ability to play multiple positions in their defense to develop me for the next level,” Fields detailed.

As a junior last fall, Fields registered 79 receptions for 1,262 yards, with 19 touchdowns. He eclipsed 1,500 all-purpose yards and also added a punt return for a touchdown.

Defensively, he notched 44 tackles, including 24 solo, with two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a pick-six.

Oklahoma offered early and surged down the stretch to land Fields’ commitment.

The Sooners entered the day with the No. 6-rated recruiting haul in the country for 2027.