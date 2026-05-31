Oklahoma adds to No. 2 class with commitment from RB Jakoby Dixon

Brenham (Texas) running back Jakoby Dixon announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday. He chose the Sooners over offers from programs such as Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.

Brent Venables‘ program offered Dixon in mid-May and quickly moved to the forefront of the 2027 standout’s recruitment.

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“Oklahoma is definitely No. 1 to me,” Dixon told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman at the time. “It stood out to me a lot, especially the coaches, because they showed a lot of love to me. I can’t wait to be down there getting it done.”

Dixon quickly hit it off with Sooners running backs coach Deland McCullough, thanks in part to McCullough sharing the program’s plans for what the prospect’s future in Norman would look like.

“He came down here and no other coach did that,” Dixon told SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion. “[He] told me what was going to happen and he has a plan for my future. You look at his resume and look what he’s done, I don’t think there’s one back in college football that wouldn’t want to play for him because his resume talks for himself.”

Dixon ranks as the nation’s No. 556 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services. He is the No. 44 running back prospect in the country and the No. 77 overall player in Texas.