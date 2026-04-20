Oklahoma commit Seneca Driver earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Rivals has released its updated rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle. Six new five-stars were officially tabbed on Monday morning, including Danville (Ky.) Boyle County tight end Seneca Driver.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect now ranks as the No. 15 overall prospect in the country for the 2027 class and remains atop the tight end position rankings.

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Driver committed to Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners during the program’s Future Freaks weekend in March. He chose OU over offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

“It just felt like I might have a chance to play early [at Oklahoma], and it’s like a family there,” Driver told OUInsider.com’s Parker Thune in March. “Everybody’s really nice, and they’re a winning program.”

Seneca Driver Scouting Summary

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this of Driver as a prospect:

“Seneca Driver is one of the most physically imposing tight end prospects in the 2027 Rivals300. He has the potential to be one of the more talented prospects we’ve seen at the position in a few years, based on what we’ve seen to this point. Driver is a 6-foot-6, 240-pounder who pairs in-line size with outstanding play speed. He’s a hyper-explosive athlete who can outrun defenses and win at the catch point. Driver is also a two-way player with Power Four and perhaps even blue-chip ability as a pass-rusher. He is also a standout basketball player, a bouncy leaper who throws down eye-popping dunks.”