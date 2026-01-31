Oklahoma HC Brent Venables visits No. 1 LB Cooper Witten

It’s set to be an SEC battle for Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian five-star linebacker Cooper Witten.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month that a quintet of SEC schools were standing out the most in his recruitment, one of which is now trending to land his commitment in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Oklahoma has brought on Witten’s father, the legendary former NFL tight end Jason Witten, to be the school’s new TEs coach. To no surprise, that’s bolstered where OU stands in the race for the five-star.

The Sooners know that they have an edge and the staff is keeping the foot on the gas. On Friday, head coach Brent Venables, Nate Dreiling and Brandon Hall all stopped by to visit Witten:

“Sources familiar with Witten‘s recruitment believe Oklahoma will be tough to beat after hiring his father,” Rivals insider Sam Spiegelman wrote this month. “Very family-oriented kid, Oklahoma was already well positioned, ‘it’s hard not to see him ending up there.’”

Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas and Georgia have also made some serious impressions on Witten to this point. The Volunteers, in particular, garnered some buzz as Witten played his junior season. Most arrows are now pointing toward Norman now, however.

“My dad has been my coach the past few years of this high school career, so getting coached by him again and playing for him would be pretty cool,” Witten previously told Spiegelman.

“I don’t want that to be the defining factor in where I want to go. I want to find the best fit for me,” he added.

Witten is the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 1 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 junior in the Lone Star State.

Oklahoma is in position to push for the No. 1 class in the 2027 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It already has 13 commits, including five-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett. The haul checks in at No. 3 nationally, as of Jan. 30.

Cooper Witten Scouting Summary

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire writes this of Witten as a prospect:

“Versatile linebacker that possesses range, sideline to sideline top-end speed and tremendous instincts. 6-foot-1, 210 pounds that has verified athletic ability. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track and field season. Primarily played safety as a sophomore but has since walked down into a more traditional linebacker role. Doubles as a wide receiver as well for his high school showing off his athletic ability and ball skills. Needs to continue developing his ability to strike and physicality in the box, but has top-tier athleticism to make plays in space and cover. Older prospect for the recruiting cycle.”