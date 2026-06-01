Oklahoma lands prized CB Gabriel Osborne Jr. over Alabama, Miami and Ohio State

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and the Sooners have secured a commitment from prized Oklahoma City (Okla.) Mustang cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr.

Tabbed by the Rivals300 as the nation’s No. 5 cornerback and No. 29 prospect overall, Oklahoma was able to beat Alabama, Miami, Ohio State and many others following a weekend official visit to Norman.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Osborne becomes commit No. 23 for the in-state SEC program and one of the jewels of a class that also includes in-state five-star offensive linemen in Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny.

“I know OU can do great things for me in the future,” Osborne recently told SoonerScoop’s Parker Thune.

Oklahoma’s class was ranked by Rivals No. 3 nationally prior to Osborne’s pledge.

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power compares Osborne’s game to A.J. Terrell who was a First Round selection out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL Draft. Terrell has already been a second-team All-Pro.

“One of the more physically-gifted cornerback prospects in the 2027 cycle with size, athleticism, ball skills, and physicality,” Power wrote in his evaluation. “Listed at around 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and looks the part. Stars for one of the top programs in the state of Oklahoma, making plays on offense, defense, and special teams. An imposing physical presence at corner. Comfortable in press coverage and gets physical at the line of scrimmage. Shows makeup speed when the ball is in the air. Easily tracks and locates the football with his high-end ball skills showing up on a regular basis. Hyper-physical as a run defender with big-time striking power on par with that of a top safety prospect. Decleats ball carriers. Turned in high-end ball production as a junior, picking off two passes and breaking up 10 more. Also makes plays as a wide receiver and return man. A three-sport athlete who plays basketball and runs track, where he is one of the top long jumpers in Oklahoma (24-4 foot mark as a junior).

“Will need to continue honing his technique and footwork as a bigger corner, but has one of the higher ceilings at the position in the 2027 cycle.”

Oklahoma’s class in the secondary also includes four-star safety Jaylen Scott, four-star cornerback Mikhail McCreary and cornerback Mikyal Davis.