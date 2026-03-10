Oklahoma makes strong impression on four-star ATH Bode Sparrow: 'They really believe in me'

Oklahoma has been high on the list for Kaysville (Utah) Davis athlete Bode Sparrow for months and the two-way standout was back on campus over the weekend.

Sparrow is on the short list when talking about the best two-way player in the country. He’s currently rated the No. 62 player nationally and No. 2 athlete in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Sparrow has visited Norman before and was one of the headliners for the Sooners Future Freaks weekend.

“OU was awesome,” Sparrow said. “It was such a well put together weekend and I was super impressed with them. It was a really cool event and was I super glad I was able to make it out.

“They really believe in me and have a vision for me there. They show me so much love and I have such great relationships with the coaches there. I also really like the town of Norman and it was really good to get back on campus. I’m super high on OU and I’m excited to compare them other places I visit moving forward.”

Sparrow talked more about the ‘vision’ the Sooners have for him in terms of scheme fit and early playing time.

“I spent a lot of time with coach (Brandon) Hall (safeties coach),” Sparrow said. “He’s the one who has the vision for me along with coach Venables and really the whole staff. The vision is they see me as a safety in their defense and really pride themselves in who they take at safety.

“They see me playing and contributing right away because of what I can bring. They do a lot of different things with their safeties and that requires someone who is versatile, that’s what they tell me. They played the most freshmen last year and do it consistently. They will have a small room too and that increases early opportunity as well.”

The Sooners look to be in a good spot but Sparrow still has several other schools he’s planning to visit.

“I’ll be at BYU later today and Utah on the (March) 24th,” Sparrow said. “I’m also planning to visit Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M too but just trying to find the right dates that fit my schedule right now.”