Oklahoma in early position to land elite 2027 recruiting class

Oklahoma just signed the No. 17 class in the nation, locking in a solid pledge list for the 2026 cycle. The Sooners have their sights set for something greater early on in the 2027 cycle.

Brent Venables and his staff have already laid some serious groundwork in the junior class. As of Jan. 12, Oklahoma’s 2027 class features 13 commits.

That includes a five-star in-state talent and some impressive blue-chippers on both sides of the ball. The class ranks No. 3 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, behind only Ohio State and Texas Tech.

On Sept. 25, OU pulled off the biggest flip of the cycle early on. Fort Gibson (Okla.) five-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett had pulled the trigger on a commitment to Texas Tech earlier in the fall, but the Sooners kept pushing.

After returning to Norman for another visit, Hackett opted to flip to the in-state SEC program. He told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that he took “a good chunk less” on the NIL front to flip to the Sooners instead of stick with TTU.

“If I’m in the NFL which is what I want to do overall, that money is not going to matter and I’m going to bet on myself a good amount of the time and that’s what I’m doing,” Hackett said.

Hackett is flanked at the top of the class by another elite in-state trench monster in Bixby (Okla.) four-star OT Kaeden Penny. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is the No. 30 recruit and No. 5 OT in the nation.

Penny committed in September, as did Pacific Palisades (Calif.) four-star athlete Demare Dezeurn. The two-way star checks in as the No. 102 recruit overall and is also the No. 10 junior in California.

On the defensive side of the ball, Orem (Utah) four-star EDGE Krew Jones and Inglewood (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon each joined the fold toward the end of the fall. Both are top-20 prospects at their respective positions.

Below is a look at the full OU class thus far. Venables and Co. are in great position to sign a star-studded class, even with National Signing Day for the 2027 cycle still just under a year away:

Oklahoma Commitments by Position

Running Back

Three-star Jaxsen Stokes, No. 494 NATL. (No. 41 RB)

Keldrid Ben, Unranked

Offensive Tackle

Five-star Cooper Hackett, No. 13 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

Four-star Kaeden Penny, No. 30 NATL. (No. 5 OT)

Three-star Luke Wilson, No. 452 NATL. (No. 35 OT)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Elija Harmon, No. 152 NATL. (No. 17 DL)

Three-star Deven Robertson, No. 396 NATL. (No. 45 DL)

EDGE

Four-star Taven Epps, No. 103 NATL. (No. 14 EDGE)

Four-star Krew Jones, No. 135 NATL. (No. 20 EDGE)

Cornerback

Four-star Mikhail McCreary, No. 220 NATL. (No. 24 CB)

Three-star Mikyal Davis, No. 397 NATL. (No. 40 CB)

Athlete

Four-star Demare Dezeurn, No. 102 NATL. (No. 7 ATH)

Three-star Tra’Von Hall, No. 828 NATL. (No. 51 ATH)