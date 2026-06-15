Oklahoma Sooners add to No. 3 recruiting class with speedy CB Trenton Blaylock

With 24 commitments already in the fold for Oklahoma, the Sooners are working on the finishing touches to their 2027 class.

One of the top remaining targets on the board was Humble (Texas) Atascocita three-star cornerback Trenton Blaylock. The younger brother of Sooners RB Tory Blaylock, Trent has garnered interest from coast to coast. But Monday he announced he’ll follow in his brother’s footsteps and play for OU, choosing the Sooners over Vanderbilt, Texas and Florida State.

“I love my fit at Oklahoma. I feel like I would fit in well there,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month. “What’s making them a contender is the program itself and how organized they are and how they operate over there. Also, my chances to play early there. All of the staff is hitting me up all the time, especially the relationship that I’ve built with Coach Morgan. They also came to see me twice during the spring and are making me feel like a priority there.”

Blaylock took his official visit to Norman over the weekend and saw everything he needed.

“These official visits are definitely going to be the deciding factor,” he told Spiegelman.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound speedster becomes the 25th commitment for Brent Venables and Co., who have put together the nation’s No. 3 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He is their seventh pledge from the Lone Star State as well.

Blaylock is both a force on the track and the gridiron, clocking a personal-best 10.43-second 100 this spring and a 21.01 200-meter dash the same weekend. As a junior, last fall Blaylock totaled 29 tackles, two interceptions and only allowed two catches all season, earning Second-Team All-District Honors.

Rivals tabs him as a high three-star prospect (89 rating) and ranks him as the No. 41 cornerback nationally.









