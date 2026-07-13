Oklahoma Sooners CB commit Gabriel Osborne Jr. earns 5-star status from Rivals

Oklahoma commits are littered throughout Rivals’ updated recruiting rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle. One Sooner pledge earned his fifth star on Monday.

Oklahoma City (Okla.) Mustang cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr. has been one of the top defensive backs in the nation for some time. Ahead of his senior season this fall, he’s continued to see his stock soar. That’s continuing as he’s now the No. 21 recruit in the Rivals300.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder moved up eight spots in the new rankings. He’s one of four cornerback recruits featured in Monday’s crop of five-stars.

As a junior for Mustang, he finished with 65 total tackles, 10 pass-breakups and a pair of interceptions over 12 games. He’s set to feast on opposing offenses once more this fall. The Broncos enter the 2026 season as the No. 6 team in Oklahoma, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Head coach Brent Venables and the OU staff won out for the local playmaker at the beginning of official visit season on June 1. Alabama, Ohio State and Miami were among the other high-profile programs pushing, but it was always going to be tough to beat the Sooners for Osborne.

“Let me say this — I’m deciding where I want to go,” Osborne previously told SoonerScoop.com. “So I don’t know if I want to stay home or (leave) yet. I’m deciding that with my mom. But I can say I would stay in town, because it is my hometown and I’ve got a lot of people out here. A lot of support. And I know OU can do great things for me in the future.”

Osborne is one of three Oklahoma commits named a five-star in the latest Rivals300 update. Offensive tackle Cooper Hackett and tight end Seneca Driver also remain amongst the top 23 recruits in the cycle.

The Sooners are pushing to sign a top-five class this cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Osborne was a top target and he’ll be a key piece to the class through signing day.

Scouting Gabriel Osborne Jr.

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this about Osborne as a prospect:

“One of the more physically-gifted cornerback prospects in the 2027 cycle with size, athleticism, ball skills, and physicality. Listed at around 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and looks the part. Stars for one of the top programs in the state of Oklahoma, making plays on offense, defense, and special teams. An imposing physical presence at corner. Comfortable in press coverage and gets physical at the line of scrimmage. Shows makeup speed when the ball is in the air. Easily tracks and locates the football with his high-end ball skills showing up on a regular basis. Hyper-physical as a run defender with big-time striking power on par with that of a top safety prospect.

…Decleats ball carriers. Turned in high-end ball production as a junior, picking off two passes and breaking up 10 more. Also makes plays as a wide receiver and return man. A three-sport athlete who plays basketball and runs track, where he is one of the top long jumpers in Oklahoma (24-4 foot mark as a junior). Will need to continue honing his technique and footwork as a bigger corner, but has one of the higher ceilings at the position in the 2027 cycle.”