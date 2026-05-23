Oklahoma State adds commitment from prized in-state DB Bryson Brown: 'It means a lot being a hometown hero'

Oklahoma State has landed a commitment from Broken Arrow (Okla.) three-star safety Bryson Brown.

He announced his decision on Saturday, choosing the in-state Cowboys over Kansas. Brown discussed his commitment with Rivals:

“It means a lot to play for Oklahoma State and sounds good being a hometown hero,” Brown told Rivals of his commitment. “Coach (Eric) Morris shows a lot of love and respect. The Orange and Black looks really good. Being there environment has had a big impact.”

“I feel like by me just keeping my head down and working, it showed Coach Morris why it was a great thing to keep me as a top priority,” he added.

Brown is the No. 731 overall prospect and No. 80 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

He becomes commit No. 3 for head coach Eric Morris and the OSU staff this cycle. Brown has enjoyed his time in Stillwater in the past.

“Today was exciting. I got a chance to see some of the defensive coaches, front office workers, and players. The crowd was electric, even though it was only a spring game,” he told Rivals after his second spring visit back to town.

“You can tell Coach Morris and staff are about to have a turnaround season. The offense and defense looked pretty solid. Plays were made on both sides of the ball. Having a very good relationship with Coach Morris and his staff makes them a contender.”

The Cowboys want to excel on the in-state recruiting trail and Brown is the latest to lock in. He joins Pryor (Okla.) three-star wide receiver Cooper Hooker, who pledged earlier this week on Thursday. The Big 12 program is looking to pick up some steam heading into official visit season.

“Coach Morris and his staff have definitely made sure that I know I’m a high priority and want me to stay at home,” Brown said. “Everyone on the staff has shown me a lot of love. I respect Oklahoma State for the offer and what they’ve done as a program.”

“It’s exciting knowing that I’m a priority for Oklahoma State. Coach Morris and the staff continue to work on building a good relationship with me. Coach Morris feels like I can help the team as an incoming freshman.”