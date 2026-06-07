Oklahoma State flips 2027 OT Sonny Mullen away from Big 12 rival

After a second official visit, Sonny Mullen has had a change of heart.

A week after declaring for Houston, Mullen officially visited Oklahoma State.

By weekend’s end, the three-star offensive tackle from Troy (Texas) flipped his commitment to the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State vaulted to the top of Mullen’s list after picking up an offer from position coach Cody Crill this spring, then closed during this weekend’s exciting trip to campus.

“Everything revolves around the college and football team,” Mullen told Rivals. “The hospitality and culture that I felt on the visit strengthened my opinion.”

“I just felt a deeper connection and culture fit there,” he affirmed.

Mullen is the No. 83-rated OT in the 2027 class and the No. 142 overall prospect inside the Lone Star State.

He viewed Oklahoma State as an ideal situation.

“It’s not a big town and it’s not too small. It’s very country out there and that suits me,” Mullen explained. “I like to hunt and fish, and I am able to do that with a 10-minute drive. I knew I wanted to be a Cowboy as soon as I stepped on campus.”