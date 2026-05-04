Oklahoma State offers WR Dez Bryant Jr.
Southlake (Texas) Carroll 2028 wide receiver Dez Bryant Jr., the son of former NFL All-Pro Dez Bryant, has seen his recruiting profile rise this spring. Last week, Kentucky became the third Power Four program to offer him a scholarship, joining SMU and Texas A&M on top of tenders from Arkansas State, Sacramento State and Texas State.
On Monday, Bryant’s recruitment took a seismic turn with an offer from Oklahoma State, his father’s alma mater.
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Bryant caught 147 passes for 2,425 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons with the Cowboys. He earned consensus All-America honors in 2008. Bryant was selected 24th overall by Dallas in the 2010 NFL Draft and made three Pro Bowl appearances during his time with the Cowboys.
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Bryant Jr. is a standout prospect in his own right. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder impressed earlier this spring at the Under Armour camp in Dallas, logging a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, a 4.18 shuttle time and a 9-foot-2 broad jump.
Bryant Jr. spent last season at Colleyville Heritage but transferred during the offseason to play for the Dragons — one of the top programs both in Texas and nationally. Last year’s Carroll roster featured more than a dozen Power Four recruits, who led the program to a 14-1 record, a state semifinal appearance and a No. 4 finish in the final Rivals High School Football Composite Rankings for the state of Texas.