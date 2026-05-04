Oklahoma State offers WR Dez Bryant Jr.

Southlake (Texas) Carroll 2028 wide receiver Dez Bryant Jr., the son of former NFL All-Pro Dez Bryant, has seen his recruiting profile rise this spring. Last week, Kentucky became the third Power Four program to offer him a scholarship, joining SMU and Texas A&M on top of tenders from Arkansas State, Sacramento State and Texas State.

On Monday, Bryant’s recruitment took a seismic turn with an offer from Oklahoma State, his father’s alma mater.

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Bryant caught 147 passes for 2,425 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons with the Cowboys. He earned consensus All-America honors in 2008. Bryant was selected 24th overall by Dallas in the 2010 NFL Draft and made three Pro Bowl appearances during his time with the Cowboys.

Bryant Jr. is a standout prospect in his own right. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder impressed earlier this spring at the Under Armour camp in Dallas, logging a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, a 4.18 shuttle time and a 9-foot-2 broad jump.

Bryant Jr. spent last season at Colleyville Heritage but transferred during the offseason to play for the Dragons — one of the top programs both in Texas and nationally. Last year’s Carroll roster featured more than a dozen Power Four recruits, who led the program to a 14-1 record, a state semifinal appearance and a No. 4 finish in the final Rivals High School Football Composite Rankings for the state of Texas.