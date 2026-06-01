Oklahoma State wows TE Talan Scott, lands his commitment

Queen Creek (Ariz.) American Leadership Academy tight end Talan Scott planned to take a number of visits this month.

But after visiting Oklahoma State, he didn’t see the need to visit anywhere else.

Scott committed to the Cowboys on his official visit and gave the Big 12 Cowboys a big boost.

“I’m pumped to be committed to Oklahoma State and be a Cowboy and help turn around that program,” said Scott. “What stood out to me constantly was how much family was important to them, not just their own, but as a football team too.”

The visit sealed the deal for him.

“Oklahoma State was a great trip,” said Scott. “School was out so it was not super busy, which I liked, so we could get around school pretty easily and see everything.”

Spending time with the coaches was instrumental in his decision.

“I spent most the time with coach (Sean) Brophy, coach (Eric) Morris, coach Svoboda, coach Pardee and all the rest of the offensive staff,” said Scott. “We talked a lot one-on-one showing me their plan for me and how I fit in the offense and my role. They made it very clear to me and I didn’t feel like I was just being told something to be told it.”

He also got some good time with the players.

“I spent a lot of time with Harrison Dempsey, who was at Oklahoma State then left to North Texas played for coach Morris and when the staff came to Oklahoma State, he wanted to be with them so he had a lot of good insight on how they coach and roll.”

And with his commitment made, he’s ready to roll throughout his final campaign.

“Now I can focus on getting ready for my senior year and my team,” said Scott.