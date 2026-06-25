OL Bryson Hurt credits longtime bond with NC State in his Commitment

NC State added another key piece to its offensive line class with the commitment of Bryson Hurt, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman from Gainesville (Ga.).

Hurt chose Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack over West Virginia, Colorado, Georgia, Rutgers and a host of other programs after a recruiting battle that remained fluid until the end.

“It was definitely a tough decision,” Hurt told Rivals. “I sat there thinking about it for about three weeks after my last visit to NC State because they and West Virginia both had something really great to offer.”

While West Virginia made a strong push behind offensive line Coach Trickett. The Mountaineers pushed, but NC State’s long-term investment ultimately won out.

“I’ve known Coach Tujague since my freshman year. Relationships matter, and he’s shown that type of dedication to me for basically my entire high school career. Knowing what he sees in me and how much he’s invested in me really helped me make my decision.”

That relationship served as one of the biggest factors in his pledge, but it wasn’t the only one.

“My family really liked NC State too,” Hurt said. “Being a little closer to home also helped. It just felt like the right opportunity.

“I got to spend time with some of the committed guys too. Players already there are great, and I liked how I felt around them. The people, the relationships, how my family felt and the development as an offensive lineman all were reasons I committed to NC State.”

After visiting Raleigh four times, including his official visit, Hurt has grown increasingly comfortable with both the city and the program.

“It’s a really cool place,” he said. “It’s a big city, but it doesn’t feel overwhelming. There’s a lot going on outside of football too, and I know I’ll be set up well after my playing career. The connections academically will be strong.”

Dave Doeren will be leading the way.

“He’s been there for a long time, and winning is part of their culture,” Hurt said. “I love Coach Doeren, and I love Coach Tujague. I want to play for those guys for all four years. Coach Doeren knows what he wants at NC State, and he is going to be great to play for.”