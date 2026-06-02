OL Dylan Latell picks Virginia Tech: 'I knew the second I got to hang out with the players'

The time was just right for Girard (Ohio) High offensive lineman Dylan Latell to commit to Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder was in Blacksburg over the weekend for his official visit. There was a moment where he knew it was time.

“I knew the second I got to hang out with the players,” Latell said.

“That was the last thing I needed to see. I just wanted to make sure that was a group I saw myself fitting in with and it exceeded my expectations.”

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Latell really enjoyed his time on campus during the official visit. There were a lot of things that stood out to him about the trip overall.

“It was amazing,” Latell said. “I would say what stood out for me the most is how strong the character is there. From coaches to players there is a very strong bond and chemistry going on. You can tell they truly care about your development on and off the field.”

Another thing that impacted Latell was his meeting with coach James Franklin. The new Hokies coach has a strong but simple message for the lineman.

“His message was that I am a huge priority for them and he wants me to help lead that line in the future,” Latell said.

Latell is the latest member of the Hokies 2027 recruiting class that sits inside the top 20. The Ohio native is thrilled to be in the class and can’t wait to get to work in the program.

“I think being developed by such great coaches is what I look forward to the most. Not only to make me a great player but also a great man,” Latell said.