OL Rance Brown is a Tiger: 'Auburn feels like home'

Rance Brown is headed home.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy committed to Auburn over Kentucky after a recruitment that became increasingly emotional as decision day approached.

Brown grew up in Alabama dreaming about Auburn, and when the Tigers pushed hard this spring, the opportunity to return home became too much to pass up.

“Running out of the tunnel at the school I dreamed and worked for to play for means so much to me,” Brown told Rivals. “Getting to represent my home state with my last name is every kid’s dream.”

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Brown held around two dozen offers during the process, but Auburn separated itself once the Tigers offered shortly after he transferred to Brentwood Academy earlier this spring.

From that point forward, Auburn stayed consistent.

“They have been very heavy on me and have been the same throughout the process. There have been a lot of nights of heavy thinking weighing pros and cons.

“It came down to how I believe that with coach Hudanick’s view on my game along with the other assistant offensive line coaches, will help me achieve my dreams. Then, how the campus is beautiful, which will help me thrive mentally and the degree is a big deal, which will set me up for life.”

Brown visited Auburn six times throughout the recruiting process, and every trip reinforced the feeling he had about the program.

“Auburn feels like home, but is also the most energetic and electric atmosphere in the SEC every Saturday,” Brown said. “Obviously, that’s what everyone says, but Auburn is unlike any place on Earth.”

New head coach Alex Golesh and the energy around the program also stood out.

“This is their dream job, so they are going to work their tails off to stay there,” Brown said. “Coach Golesh’s offensive scheme, along with Coach Durkin’s defensive scheme, will make us really good.

“With Golesh there, Auburn will have an electric offense, and that will make the team scary good.”