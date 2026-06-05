OL Shavezz Dixon commits to North Carolina: 'I know this is home'

Shavezz Dixon knew what he was looking for the second time around. The former Ole Miss offensive line commit out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County reopened his recruitment earlier in the process, determined to find the right fit before making another college decision. After a strong push from North Carolina that began earlier this year, the three-star offensive lineman found exactly what he was looking for.

Now Dixon is headed to Chapel Hill.

“Development, the history behind Coach Belichick and just the atmosphere and campus environment,” Dixon said when asked about the biggest reasons behind his decision.

North Carolina offered Dixon in January after Bill Belichick, Michael Lombardi and Will Friend visited his school. They extended the offer, and from that point forward, the recruitment took off.

“It just skyrocketed from there with North Carolina. They were on me hard, and so consistent. Coach Lombardi and Coach Friend were great. “They were very straightforward with me and honest, so that put them high on my list.

“Out of all the colleges I’ve been to and talked to, they had the best plan for me to develop as a player.”

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The Tar Heels quickly separated themselves from the pack.

Florida State, Georgia Tech and Florida State all remained heavily involved, but a trip to Chapel Hill helped the Tar Heels win out.

“That visit in March changed everything. I talked to Coach Belichick a lot and Coach Friend, and it just felt right. Our relationships grew, the campus was awesome and I just liked the opportunity I saw there.”

Dixon excited about the staff he will play for in Chapel Hill

Development sat at the top of Dixon’s list.

So did the opportunity to play for one of the most accomplished coaches in football history.

Friend also played a major role.

“Coach Friend is a great coach,” Dixon said. “He’s very hands-on. He’s going to teach you. That’s why I feel like I can get developed by him. Some coaches want to yell and scream, but Coach Friend is about teaching his players. He has had success at different places and he is a great coach to learn from.”

The chance to play for Belichick added another layer to the decision.

“I know that the opportunities are there. I just have to go prove myself. He is a winner. Coach Belichick is one of the best.

“I feel like this year will definitely be a year they take it over the top and exceed expectations. There is no doubt that he will win at North Carolina.”

Dixon will be back in Chapel Hill June 12 for his official visit, and that will be the only one he takes.

“I have shut it all down,” Dixon said. “I know this is home. This is the place for me.”