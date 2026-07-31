Ole Miss 2027 Class Breakdown: Rebels aiming for Top-15 finish in Pete Golding's first cycle

Ole Miss was able to cement itself as a force on the recruiting trail under Lane Kiffin. Upon his departure to LSU, some wondered if the Rebels would be able to keep up with the Joneses moving forward.

Pete Golding and the new staff in Oxford are doing just fine thus far. As of July 30, Ole Miss has the No. 15 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The haul features 22 total commits, 13 of whom are blue-chippers.

The biggest feather in Golding’s recruiting cap to date is how well he and the Rebels have done on the in-state trail. Three of the top-five recruits in Mississippi this cycle are currently set to head to Oxford.

Louisville (Miss.) four-star Mitchell Turner and Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star Ben’Jarvius Shumaker form one of the best defensive line duos in the nation. They are both top-10 DL recruits and they are also the two highest-ranked commits in the class.

Shumaker, of course, went viral in June after “shutting down” his recruitment one day before flipping to Colorado. He then rescinded that decision and flipped back to Ole Miss. He’s still in the mix coming out of OV season.

Tupelo (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Antonio Berry committed one day after Turner and Shumaker. He’s the No. 4 recruit in the Magnolia State and could be an instant-impact weapon in the trenches.

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has been committed to the Rebels since October and he’s remained solid despite the departure of Kiffin. It’s been a big offseason for the 6-foot-4.5 gunslinger and he’s eyeing a monster senior campaign at his new high school.

Ole Miss’ class also currently ranks 8th in the SEC, ahead of Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, Alabama and others. Below is what the haul looks like for Golding and Co. ahead of football season:

Ole Miss Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Keegan Croucher, No. 122 NATL. (No. 10 QB)

Three-star Crews Jenkins, No. 1,424 NATL. (No. 80 QB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Alvin Mosley, No. 162 NATL. (No. 25 WR)

Four-star Miguel Whitley, No. 242 NATL. (No. 34 WR)

Tight End

Three-star Colton Johnson, No. 590 NATL. (No. 32 TE)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Antonio Berry, No. 85 NATL. (No. 6 OT)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Four-star Antonio Keefer, No. 215 NATL. (No. 14 IOL)

Three-star Ford Wade, No. 1,372 NATL. (No. 129 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Mitchell Turner, No. 66 NATL. (No. 6 DL)

Four-star Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, No. 83 NATL. (No. 7 DL)

Four-star Jamarkus Pittman, No. 341 NATL. (No. 39 DL)

EDGE

Four-star Keysan Taylor, No. 310 NATL. (No. 27 EDGE)

Four-star Antwan Jackson, No. 316 NATL. (No. 28 EDGE)

Three-star Marvin Nguetsop, No. 403 NATL. (No. 39 EDGE)

Three-star Juelz Batiste, No. 446 NATL. (No. 42 EDGE)

Three-star Elijah Cox, No. 602 NATL. (No. 56 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Jeremiah Culpepper, No. 258 NATL. (No. 23 LB)

Three-star David Parson, No. 538 NATL. (No. 43 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Taelyn Mayo, No. 280 NATL. (No. 35 CB)

Three-star Mason Moore, No. 1,112 NATL. (No. 117 CB)

Safety

Four-star Darrell Mattison, No. 372 NATL. (No. 36 S)

Athlete

Three-star Tra’Von Hall, No. 694 NATL. (No. 23 ATH)