Ole Miss 4-star QB commit Keegan Croucher invited to Elite 11 Finals

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher is headed to the Elite 11 Finals.

The blue-chip Ole Miss commit shined on last month at the Elite 11 Atlanta regional and is now the 13th QB to land an invitation to the finals, which will take place this summer in Los Angeles.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Croucher has transferred to Baylor School in Tennessee for his senior season this fall. He spent the last two seasons at Cheshire Academy (Conn.).

As a junior for Cheshire, Croucher played nine games and threw for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions, according to MaxPreps. The Cats went 7-3 this fall and finished as the No. 7 team in Connecticut, per the Massey Ratings.

That followed an impressive sophomore campaign where Croucher threw for 2,052 yards and 20 touchdowns to three picks. He averaged 228 yards per game and also rushed for a score. Croucher emerged as a freshman in his lone season at Fonda-Fultonville (N.Y.), his hometown school, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 31 TDs.

Croucher is the No. 148 overall prospect and No. 13 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. According to the Rivals300, he’s the No. 50 recruit and No. 4 QB in the nation.

He committed to Ole Miss back in October and remains locked in with the SEC program despite the coaching staff overhaul. The likes of Kentucky, Oregon and Penn State have remained involved in his recruitment.

Scout’s Take on Keegan Croucher

After rising up the recently-updated Rivals300, Croucher drew high praise from Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power:

“Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills. Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production. Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior.”