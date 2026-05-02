Ole Miss beats out LSU for coveted 4-star CB Taelyn Mayo

Four-star Lewisville (Texas) High cornerback Taelyn Mayo has been one of the more sought-after defenders in the Lone Star State, taking visits to Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU over the past month.

From there, the Tigers and Rebels emerged as favorites with Mayo taking an official visit to each over the past two weekends. His second-ever trip to Oxford was a massive one, with Mayo announcing his commitment to the Rebels while he was on campus.

The two visits in the span of three weeks, along with a scheme he likes and a coaching staff he has connected with, sealed the deal.

“My visit to Ole Miss really stood out because of the energy around the program and how detailed the coaching staff is, especially Coach (Pete) Golding and Coach (Bryan) Brown,” Mayo told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month. “I loved how real they were with me about my fit in the scheme and development at DB to be ready for the next level. More importantly, the atmosphere and culture are just like a close family … from the GM down, they were very transparent.”

Added Mayo: “Their defense is a good scheme for me. It fits with how I play, and it’s not hard to learn. I just loved being down there.”

The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder is one of the country’s premier cover corners, ranking as the No. 31 player at his position. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, he also checks in as the No. 264 prospect nationally and No. 39 recruit in the Lone Star State.

As a junior, he finished the season with 29 tackles, including 19 solo, to go along with three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles.