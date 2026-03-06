Ole Miss lands elite in-state defensive lineman over Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Pete Golding and Ole Miss struck it big on Friday, reeling in a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Choctaw County (Miss.) defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker.

He chose the Rebels over more than offers, including Mississippi State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and more than 20 other offers. Of that group, he said last month that Ole Miss, Tennessee and Mississippi State were his de facto top three schools.

“First, I want to Thank God, my family, and my coaches for believing in me and supporting me through this journey. With that being said, I’m blessed to announce that I have committed to Ole Miss,” he wrote on X announcing his decision.

First, I want to thank God, my family, and my coaches for believing in me and supporting me through this journey.



With that being said, I’m blessed to announce that I have committed to Ole Miss.



Hotty Toddy! 🔴🔵 @LetsGo_Bo5 @drm_12 @CoachGolding @ChoctawCountyFB @D_Mitchell91 pic.twitter.com/moTsXUB6t9 — 𝙱𝚎𝚗’𝙹𝚊𝚛𝚟𝚒𝚞𝚜 𝙹. 𝚂𝚑𝚞𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚛”4🌟” (@BenJarviuxx) March 6, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is one of the nation’s premier defensive linemen in this class and one of three interior maulers ranked among the top 10 nationally at the position by Rivals.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, he checks in as the No. 65 prospect in the country and No. 5 defensive lineman. Rivals itself is a bit higher on him than other services, tabbing him as the No. 54 prospect nationally and No. 2 player in Mississippi.

“He has huge production as a junior with 69 tackles (including 17 for loss), 7 sacks and two forced fumbles. Very strong, especially in his lower half and can take on double teams and still get a push,” says Rivals national analyst Greg Biggins. “Active hands, high motor and lives in the backfield. Plays high at times and will need some technical work like most HS interior lineman but very high ceiling.”

Rebels with a strong start in Pete Golding’s first class

Shumaker marks the fourth commitment of this cycle for the Rebels, joining four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman, four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher and three-star linebacker Jiyez Fleming.

Croucher, along with Shumaker, is another top-50 level prospect and one of the nation’s top passers heading into his senior season next fall.

A three-sport athlete, Croucher has focused his attention on football and moved this offseason to play for Tennessee powerhouse Baylor School after he spent the last two seasons at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. As a junior for Cheshire, Croucher played nine games and threw for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions but looked to the Baylor School for an opportunity to fully showcase his talent.

And there’s plenty of it. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder was another big rankings mover this offseason, and the Rebels are trying to hold off Georgia, Kentucky and a handful of others looking to flip him.